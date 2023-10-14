RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – An investigation is underway after a house fire claimed the lives of two people.

On Saturday, October 14th, around 6:24 a.m. the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3400 block of Old Louisville Road in reference to a fire.

Upon arrival, deputies found two victims deceased.

According to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office, an autopsy and positive identification will be done on both victims.

The Criminal Investigation Division has responded to the scene.

This investigation is in its early stages and there is no additional information available at this time.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.