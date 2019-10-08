Arrest made in Aiken County murder

AIKEN COUNTY (WJBF) – Aiken Public Safety Investigators have charged 32-year-old Robert Lamont Samuels, of New Ellenton Murder.

The charges stem from a shooting on October 1st, 2019 on the 400 block of Plunkett Avenue in Aiken.

When police arrived they found 43-year old Bennie Wright had been shot at least once.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

This is still an investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has information related to this crime, they are asked to contact Aiken Public Safety at (803) 642-7620 or Midlands Crime Stoppers.

You can provide information about this crime anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers and possibly earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

PHONE TIP -Call toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

WEB TIP -Go to the Midlands Crimestoppers website at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click Submit a Tip.

MOBILE TIP -Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device