Armed robbery at The Corner Store in Burke County

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – Burke County Sheriff’s Office and Waynesboro Police Department report they are currently on the scene of an armed robbery.

It happened at 602 West 6th Street in Waynesboro (The Corner Store). Deputies are actively looking for the suspect involved. That person is described as a black man, approximately 5’6 – 5’7, wearing a blue hoodie. The suspect had a sky blue or white bandana covering his face, white/blue shoes, wearing white socks on his hands and was in possession of a revolver handgun.

The suspect left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. Anyone with information pertaining to the incident or knows the whereabouts of the suspect should call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (706) 554-2133.