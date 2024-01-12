AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Frank is a 3-sport star for the Fighting Irish playing football, tennis, and track and field. In the classroom, he is a Summa Award winner graduating in the top 10 in his class, in the National Honors Society, and raised money for Leukemia and Lymphoma research through “Fighting Irish Fighting Cancer.” For his hard work in the classroom, the community, and in his athletic endeavors, Frank has been named this week’s WJBF Scholar Athlete.

Frank’s parents say they are incredibly proud of him, and they were pleasantly surprised to hear Frank had been chosen for the award. “We were so surprised, but we know he is one smart kid,” says Frank’s mom Christine, “he does his best in everything he does so it is truly an honor.” Frank’s father was also shocked but says Frank is a deserving kid. “Yeah surprised, obviously excited, and just very proud of him. He’s very self-motivated, self-disciplined,” says Frank Sr., “he sets goals and he’s driving to accomplish those goals. We’re very proud to see what he’s accomplished so far and what he will accomplish in the near future.”

Frank’s parents are not the only ones singing his praises, with his coach crediting Frank’s leadership as a big reason their team has found success. “He’s been a great player for us all four years and he’s one of the toughest kids I’ve ever coached,” says Aquinas head football coach James Leonard, “he played through major injuries every season, just a great locker room leader and a great guy, we love having him around. You know, Frank is one of the better seniors as far as taking care of the younger guys and he does a great job getting those young guys heads up and picking everybody up for practice. He’s just very positive person to be around.”

Frank has dreamed of going to UGA all his life and he hopes to study some sort of business while participating in track if possible. A big congrats to Frank and his family!