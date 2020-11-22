Appling holds first Christmas Festival

APPLING, GA (WJBF) — For organizers Jennie Thigpen and Chelsea Ferguson putting together Appling’s first Christmas festival was a labor of love.



” We love Appling. We love the people of Appling. We are very rich in history,” Ferguson said.

Organizers say dozens of people showed up for the festival.



” Our parking lots are full, our roads were full. Its just heartwarming to see everybody come out and support,” Thigpen said.

It was also a chance for local small businesses to share their products with the community.



” Store fronts are very expensive for a small business so this is the next best thing. This is my storefront. So I love it,” Ann Walden, owner of Down to Earth said.



” Its more than sales for us. Its developing these new relationships with people and getting to know the community,” Ashley Murphy, owner of Abeca Naturals said.

Ferguson and Thigpen said the festival was a time for the community to come together after a tough year.



” We have been so touched to see people come together and support each others small businesses. People we haven’t seen giving them a hug or encouragement just checking on them and making our roots deeper in Appling.”