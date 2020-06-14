Another weekend of protests in the CSRA begins in Jefferson County

Louisville, Ga (WJBF)- Saturday morning organizers in Louisville held the CSRA’s 8th protest against social injustice. They say that the Market House was just a small part of what they were speaking out against.

Hundreds of people kicking off the weekend by taking to the streets.

It was all part of an effort to make sure leaders in Louisville are focused on justice, equality, and change.

The Southern Christian Leadership Conference, BRIDGE, the NAACP, and Young Men United of Wrens all came together to make their voices heard.

“We just wanna make sure the world knows that small towns like ours we feel the pain. We share the pain and we know that it’s injustices out there and we want to do our part to try to bridge the gap between all that’s going on,” said organizer, Cynthia Wells.

One protester says he is marching for his son.

“At the end of the day I need him to understand what he’s growing up in and understand how to go about carrying himself as a person and as a human being,” said Ronreaco Lee.

One of the key components of the call for change is the old Market House. It’s the oldest structure in Louisville. But many say it has to go. Slaves were sold here in the 1700’s.

Ron Reed is no stranger to peaceful protests. He has stood shoulder to shoulder with the giants of the civil rights movement.

He said he is from Waynesboro but traveled to Louisville for a good reason.

“However I am here today to march in this particular march because I was with Martin Luther King in 1963 in Birmingham, Alabama,” said Reed.

He said he was a student at Miles College in the 60’s and when he was marching for the Civil Rights movement, he endured being attacked with dogs and water hoses.

Reed, marching on a Saturday morning, taking to the streets to keep the struggle in the spotlight. Just like he’s done for most of his life.

When NewsChannel 6 asked Reed how he felt about still having to speak out for equal treatment almost 60 years later he said, “I’m very depressed and disappointed in the progress that’s being made. I attended public schools in Alabama where the Caucasians had one school and the blacks had another. They said it was equal, however it was not equal.”

Speakers at the demonstration say that they will continue to protest but that it is important that it remain peaceful.

