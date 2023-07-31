AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A fourth person has been arrested and charged in connection to the disappearance and murder of John Thomas Belote, 39, of Graniteville, South Carolina.

According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, Suzanne Boozer, 57, of Windsor, South Carolina, was charged with Felony Accessory After the fact.

According to the warrant, Boozer helped remove the remains of Belote from a shallow grave on Windsor Road to another location on Wendy Lane, where allegedly torn in half during the process of removal, were interred in another unmarked, shallow grave, roughly six miles away around Tuesday, July 11th.

Three South Carolina men have already been arrested in this case: Donald Britton, 51, Thomas Guinn, 30, and Cody Wooten, 37.

According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Dwayne Williams, Jr. 35, Aiken, is still wanted on a charge of Murder and Possession of a Weapon During Violent Crime.

According to the original incident report in the case, the daughter of Belote reported him missing Friday, June 30th.

According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, Belote’s daughter told deputies that she had last spoken to Belote on Wednesday, June 28th.

According to the missing persons report that was filed, Belote allegedly told his daughter that he had gotten into an argument Britton, which is his ex-girlfriend’s father.