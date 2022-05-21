Look for another around of showers and thunderstorms for your Sunday. Much of the morning will be dry then by early afternoon, thunderstorms will quickly develop. Again, much like Saturday, we’ll see some storms with quick heavy downpours, gusty winds and dangerous lightning (make sure you have the kids out of the pool or lake!) the storms will come and go and by evening we’ll see the storms diminish. A cold front makes it here by Sunday night into Monday, this will give us more widespread showers and thunderstorms into Monday and will be with us through early next week.

Here’s your Vipir 6 forecast…

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 67

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some with heavy rain and gusty winds. High: 89. Rain chance 50 percent.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Low: 65 Rain chance 40 percent.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some with heavy rain. High: 87. Rain chance 60 percent.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A bit cooler. Some with heavy rain. High: 82. Rain chance 50 percent.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 86. Rain chance 40 percent.