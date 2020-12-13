Another Edgefield County school transitions to at-home learning

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WJBF) — Merriwether Elementary School is moving to full remote learning due to an increase of students and staff who are quarantining after being exposed to COVID-19. The learning model will be in place until at least Winter Break, which begins on December 21.

All extracurricular activities are canceled until further notice, including before and after school activities, practices and events.

“We realize this announcement may cause some disruption with many of our families in the Merriwether district, but I assure our parents, students, and staff that this decision was the only option we had after considering everyone’s health and safety,” Superintendent Dr. Kevin O’Gorman said. “There is no question our teachers and staff are well-prepared to keep students on task with their studies through this last school week until the Winter Break.”

Merriwether Elementary is now the second school in the district to transition to a full remote learning. Last week, Strom Thurmond High School moved to the model as well.

The district says it’s working with the Department of Health and Environmental Control to notify everyone who has been in close contact with individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19.