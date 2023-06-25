AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF)- The annual Pride Parade has made its way back to Augusta and down Broad Street, where 14,000 people were expected to be this weekend for the big celebration.

It’s the parade, people tell me, they’ve been looking forward to most.

But it’s not just for the colors and fun, the pride parade serves a bigger purpose.

“When I first came out, you couldn’t tell people you were gay, and now it’s all over the United States,” Anna Wright said.

Anna Wright believes this parade is the example of how strong the LGBTQ+ community has grown.

“I was probably 17 when I first came out and I’m in my 60’s now, so it was way– back then you didn’t talk about gay people and now everybody loves everybody.”

Augusta Pride Treasurer James Mintz agrees that these events are truly about the overall goal, still, not forgetting to have fun in the process.

“And that’s why I think that this is such an important event, because sometimes you need to let your hair down and dance your butt off, but it’s also participating, showing your voice and lifting your voice and knowing that you’re not the only one, here in Augusta, that LGBT community.”

Folks lined up near Broad Street at 9 a.m. waiting for the parade to begin just one hour later.

“It’s just so great to see so many people standing there cheering you on, having their flags and just kind of having fun in the moment and knowing that their voices are being heard,” Mintz said.

“And it’s not just the gay and lesbians, or the men and the women, it’s everybody. Married couples, support– because so many people have family that are gay or lesbian,” Wright said.