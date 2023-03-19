GREENVILLE, SC (WJBF) – Sage Valley Golf Club is home to many fun tournaments, but amateurs from all over the world get most excited for the Junior Invitational every year.

After two intense days on the links, there were some clear standouts. On the women’s side, Anna Davis had a comfortable 5 stroke lead and Aldrich Potgieter had the same on the men’s side. Davis is the reigning champion of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and is one of only two teenagers to win it, while Potgieter is the British Amateur Open Champion which earned him an invite to the Masters.

Despite intense winds and rain, both leaders earned themselves a new accolade at the end of the tournament as Anna won by 2 strokes, and Aldrich won by a record 10 strokes.

Davis will next compete at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at the end of March, and Potgieter will play in his first Masters Tournament in early April. Both players told WJBF they are excited to get this opportunity, with Anna mentioning the benefits of playing a course she’s familiar. She notes that “playing at Augusta National is definitely an advantage when it comes to comfortability.”

The Augusta National Women’s Amateur will be played from March 29-April 1. The Masters will be the following week, running from April 6-9th.