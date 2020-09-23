Animal cruelty investigation underway in Thomson after someone shot a family’s dog

Thomson, GA (WJBF)- A dog was found shot on the side of Twin Oaks Road in Thomson on Sunday afternoon.

The Kendrick family let their dog, Rocky, out Sunday for what turned out to be the last time. When he didn’t come home they began to worry.

Rhonda Farmer is with 2 Hands Helping 4 Paws Humane Society in Thomson. She says she was traveling down that road on her way home when she saw Rocky. He had been shot in the groin. She says she rushed him to Blue Pearl Pet Hospital in Augusta–but Rocky didn’t survive.

“They took him back and basically said he’s not gonna make it. There’s just too much damage from the bullet that he was shot with. So we opted to have him euthanized and he’ll be cremated tomorrow,” said Farmer.

Furman Kendrick says Rocky, a five year old beagle hound, was a part of his family. It was routine to let him outside for a few hours, but he always came home. The family lives outside of the city limits and there are no Georgia state leash laws.

“He loved to hunt. He’ll run dales. He’ll run squirrels. He’ll run rabbits. But when he gets through, he’ll come home, eat, and lay down and go to sleep until the next day,” smiled Kendrick.

Kendrick says that when Rocky wasn’t home by Monday morning, he got worried. He says when Rhonda Farmer came by with Rocky’s collar that evening, they knew the worst had happened.

“It was Monday evening when she got out and told us that she had some bad news to tell us, that somebody had shot Rocky,” Kendrick said.

Aggravated Animal Cruelty is a felony in Georgia, punishable by up to five years in prison. Kendrick told me his family is devastated by the loss of their pet and that Rocky meant a lot to all of them. He says that he hopes investigators find out who did it.

“I just hope whoever did it don’t treat nobody else’s dog that way, cause a dog is like a human. They got feelings. They’re like everybody else that have feelings,” said Kendrick.

Investigators with the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office say the investigation is ongoing. The district attorney say​s if an arrest is made, and there is enough evidence, he will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law.