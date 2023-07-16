AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The Center for African American History, Art & Culture is unveiling a new exhibit this week.

“Anima: Now Sleep,” George Buggs’ art, featuring photography and poetry. The event takes place on Wednesday, July 19 at 5:30 p.m. in the main gallery.

Buggs, a historian with a B.S. degree from Hampton Institute and an M.A. in English (Creative Writing) from Brown University, taught creative writing at Brown and was involved in the Rhode Island Council on the Arts’ “Art in the Libraries” program.

His work will be exhibited at the Center from July to September. Visit www.caahac.org for more information.