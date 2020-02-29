Angela Boswell, grandmother of missing Evelyn, out of jail on bond

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The grandmother of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell is out of jail on bond.

Angela Boswell posted bond and was released Friday night from the Sullivan County Jail. She will be required to wear an ankle monitor, according to court officials.

Boswell and William McCloud were arrested in North Carolina after allegedly being discovered in a BMW that had been reported stolen and was the center of a BOLO in relation to Evelyn’s disappearance.

She was charged with theft of property over $2,500 in Sullivan County General Sessions Court with bond set at $5,000 plus the ankle bracelet restriction.

Boswell did not answer reporters’ questions upon leaving the county jail Friday night.

Evelyn Boswell remains missing. Anyone with information on her possible whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

