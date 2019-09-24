An unfolding mystery in Emanuel County as a murder suspect is found dead.

Emanuel County, GA- The suspect in a high profile murder case in Emanuel County found dead in cemetery.



Emanuel county Sheriff Tyson Stevens tells news outlet Emanuel County Live there is enough evidence to determine that the death of Priscilla Riner is a murder.

Riner was found in the Union Chapel Cemetery Tuesday afternoon with a single gunshot wound to the chest.



Pricilla Riner was out on bond after being charged in the shooting death of Dustin “Block” Wilson in June of 2018. In court, Riner’s attorneys had previously asked for a change of venue. A decision on that motion had not been made and the trial was expected to being in November. Stay tuned to NewsChannel 6 for more on this developing story.

