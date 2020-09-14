American Flag mailbox drop-off at American Legion Post 192 honors retired flags

Evans, Ga. (WJBF) – An American Flag drop off mailbox was donated to the American Legion Post 192 in Columbia County.

Instead of throwing away a torn flag or one with no use, drop it into the box.

Post members hold a ceremony to honor it, burn it, and bury the ashes.

They’ve burned about 1,000 flags throughout the year holding a ceremony every four months.

The mailbox was made by an Eagle Scout. The commander of the post, Mark Gincerowski, is thankful for the donation.

“It’s wonderful. It just goes to show that a lot of people do get it. A lot of people understand what the flag stands for. It’s not just a piece of material. It is part of us,” says Gincerowski.

The Post is celebrating more than one hundred years in March. The public will be welcome to come see a ceremony then. They will update their Facebook page when the time comes.