Ambulance subcommittee makes recommendations for better service

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Augusta has a working agreement with Gold Cross to provide ambulance service to city residents, this subcommittee has been working for months to make that agreement better for the city.

“Gold Cross is a tremendously entity for the city, that supports the community, so I want what’s fair to them as well as the city,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Bobby Williams.

The EMS subcommittee approving a series of recommendations it wants to be part of the working agreement with Gold Cross.

Including having a minimum of 11 ambulances on duty during peak hours, a system to keep track of ambulance calls, having a quality control person to ensure customer service, the subcommittee calling this a blueprint for future negotiations including the subsidy the city pays for service.

“We can talk finances after that because we need what terms we want to agree to because they may bring something that will enhance what we want,” said Commissioner Ben Hasan.

The subcommittee did not discuss Gold Cross’ recent request to for a 600 dollar a ride increase in its transport rate.

“That wasn’t on the chairman’s agenda,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

“Should that have been discussed?”

“I think it should have been brought before the committee yes,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

Also, not a committee recommendation having the fire department take over ambulance service.

“It would cost enormous amount of money to even consider that we had trouble staffing three ambulances how are we going to put a whole fleet of ambulances on there,” said Commissioner Hasan.

The city administrator will be leading the cities negotiations with Gold Cross this subcommittee now providing the marching orders in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.