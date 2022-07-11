DOUGLAS, Ga. (WJBF) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has activated an AMBER ALERT, Georgia’s LEVI”S CALL, at the request of Coffee County Sheriffs Office.

It has been reported that Lucas Elliot Horne, a 1-year-old biracial male child was abducted on July 11th at 1:30 a.m., by Joseph Michael Horne.

They were last seen at 245 Huckleberry Road in Douglas.

Authorities don’t know which direction they’re headed, possibly to heading to Ludowici, Georgia.

Suspect and child are believed to be traveling in a gray 2014 Chervolet Silverado, Georgia tag XNG136.

If you, see the missing child or vehicle, please contact local police.