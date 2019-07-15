Amazon Prime Day, rival retailers offer similar deals

(CNN) – It’s hailed as the super bowl of online shopping. Monday is Amazon Prime day…and so is Tuesday.

The fifth annual Amazon Prime day will run a full two days this year.

Amazon says it will launch new deals as frequently as every five minutes.

The company’s global sales for the 48-hour prime day are estimated to hit $5.8 billion dollars.

Amazon is facing increased competition.

Rival retailers including Walmart, Best Buy, Target and eBay have had years of practice perfecting their prime day strategies and they’re rolling out discounts of their own.

More than 250 retailers are planning deals, aiming to benefit from a halo effect of Prime day.