Alligator wrangled after appearing at south Augusta home

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An alligator is now safely relocated after showing up at a home Wednesday on Bennock Mill Road in South Augusta.

This residential area might be the last place you’d expect to see a large reptile but the gator wandered up to someone’s back yard.

A man driving by in a truck spotted him and stopped. The gator then bolted underneath a fence, into a nearby yard.

When our crew arrived, a local man was doing his best to tame the gator to make sure that no one got hurt.

The animal is now at a safe location in Burke County.