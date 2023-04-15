AIKEN, SC. (WJBF)- Saturday morning at Citizens Park in Aiken was filled with wagging tails and fun in the sun

People and pups gathered at Citizens Park Saturday morning for the Woofstock Derby.

“I heard this was going on, I’d never been here before, and it’s so nice! Everybody ought to come out if they got a little dog to bring out here, and please, please adopt a puppy,” Gail Hoffman said.

The event’s goal is to help raise awareness for the Aiken County Animal Shelter and to help find the fur babies a home.

“My first dog, I actually rescued him and they need a lot of love,” Miguel Sambrano said.

And one family did just that.

“I was actually volunteering here and when I saw here I instantly fell in love,” Izzy Marinelli said.

Monica Marinelli says adopting can change the lives of these animals.

“This is a great organization and they do great things for dogs that come into the shelter and getting them adopted out– they work really hard and they take great care of their animal,” Monica Marinelli said.

Some guests say they were happy that events like this could bring dogs and their owners together.

“Just to see like a lot of involvement because I always try to take my dog to the dog park but some people might be afraid of bigger dogs, so it’s good to make people aware that some breeds aren’t as stereotypical as they say,” Sambrano said.

