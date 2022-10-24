FILE – A person waits in line to vote in the Georgia’s primary election on May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – According to the Richmond County Board of Elections, all four voting sites will be opened for advanced voting starting Wednesday, October 26th.

Officials say Warren Road Community Center along with Henry Brigham Community Center, Robert Howard Community Center, and the Main Office will be open Wednesday, October 26th-Friday, October 28th from 8:30 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Those locations will also be open Saturday, October 29th from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. and Monday, October 31st through Friday, November 4th from 8:30 A.M. to 6 P.M.

Sunday, October 30th is the only day the Main Office will be open to vote from 11 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Just a reminder, that Friday, October 28th is the last day to request an absentee by mail ballot.