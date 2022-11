As of 7am Friday: Sky is cloudy and muggy with scattered showers. Temps this morning in the upper 60s to low 70s. VIPIR 6 Alert Day continues this morning until around noon today. A wind advisory remains in effect for the majority of the CSRA until 7pm this evening. Sky remain mostly cloudy tonight and stays mostly cloudy early on Saturday. A cold front swings through Saturday night and will drop Sunday morning lows to the upper 30s.