Air travel increasing as vaccine rollout continues

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — TSA checkpoint numbers show air travel has significantly increased since this time last year.

More than 1.3 million travelers passed through security checkpoints Tuesday compared to a little more than 450,000 on the same day last year.

Local travel agents said they’re also seeing more people interested in planning trips



” I’m definitely seeing an increase in calls. A lot people just checking things out,” owner of Augusta Travel Agency Patty Font said.

The increase in travel comes as more than a 100 million doses of the covid-19 vaccine have been administered nationwide.

However, travel agents said international travel still hasn’t picked up — mainly due to covid restrictions

” What I’m finding now is they’re scared of getting out of the country and not being able to get back in if they did pick up covid somehow while they were on vacation. That would be a problem,” Font said.

The CDC is advising those planning to travel to get vaccinated and get tested at least three days before the trip.