Aiken’s Public Pool at Smith-Hazel now back open

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The pool at the Smith-Hazel park is officially back open! Officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, June 19.

The construction project included removing the existing pool facilities and installing a brand-new pool and bathhouse.

The new pool design includes more than 3,000 square feet of water space with zero-depth entry and features including slides and spray jets.

It’s at 416 Kershaw Street Northeast.

Fees do apply:

☀️$1 City Residents

☀️$2 Non-Residents

☀️Family passes available

☀️Must be 13 years of age to enter unaccompanied

The hours are Monday – Friday: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., 2-5 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: – 1-5 p.m. & 6-8 p.m.