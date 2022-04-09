AIKEN, SC (WJBF)- Aiken’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department hosted its annual Community Easter Egg Hunt Saturday Morning. After two years away, the event was back in person.

Hippity Hoppity Easter is on it’s way. Families gathered at Lessie B Price Senior and Youth Center Saturday morning for an annual tradition.

For Ashley Ziccarelli’s son Nico, it was all a new experience.

“So. it’s Nico’s first ever Easter Egg Hunt. Is he excited?” asked NewsChannel 6’s Kim Vickers.

“He is. He loves the Easter Bunny,” said Ziccarelli.

Aiken’s Community Easter Egg Hunt has been around for nearly 40 years. Traditionally the event is held at Perry Memorial Park, but was moved because of muddy grounds.

Alison Cribb with Parks and Rec says it’s good to have the event back in person.

“It went away for a couple of years because of COVID, like a lot of things. We offered a Cottontail Cruise in exchange where we went around and egged people’s yards who lived in the City of Aiken. It wasn’t as popular as a traditional Easter Egg Hunt,” she explained.

The egg hunt was for kids 10 and under– age groups were split up for fairness. There was food and games for families to enjoy while they waited their turn to grab as many colorful plastic eggs as they could.

This year was the first year they offered the Theraputic 30– a special group for children of all ages who required special accommodations.

“And we wanted them to have somewhere to go where they could have the fun of the hunt but not feel so overwhelmed,” Cribb said.

Parents could request any accommodation their child needed to make the egg hunt more comfortable and fun. The city worked with the Recing Crew to get an idea of what some of those needs might be. This year those accommodations were not needed, but Cribb says they will keep offering the Theraputic 30 every year.

“We’re going to continue to do this for other events the city puts on and hopefully as parents get more comfortable and realize the city wants to do this with our programs, this is something we want to make our events for everyone in the community. We want you guys to come out and participate with us.”

As for Nico, his mom says he loves to try new things and she is grateful the city puts on this event.

“He’s a little shy but then he’ll get really excited. It’s amazing. It’s just an amazing event,” Ziccarelli smiled.