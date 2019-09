AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – An Aiken County woman is in jail charged with embezzling nearly $500-thousand dollars from her employer.

Omega Burns was arrested in August.

She worked at Satcher Motor Company on U.S. Highway One.

Warrants accuse her of not depositing $466-thousand dollars of the company’s money over a 16-month period beginning in April 2018, and keeping it for herself.

She is in the Aiken County Detention Center.