Aiken volunteer donates stimulus check to VA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — For the last four years, Chuck Bradburn has spent his free time volunteering for the VA in Aiken. He drives veterans to and from their doctors appointments in Augusta. It is his way of giving back to the military community.

“It’s been rewarding, enlightening, educational and fun,” Bradburn explained

The veterans Bradburn has met on his drives inspired him to donate more than his time this month. He used his stimulus check to buy goods for veterans living at the Augusta VA’s domiciliary.

“I contacted the volunteer coordinator at the VA and asked if there was anything specific that they could use. The very next day, they sent me a list of items. I fulfilled the wish they had.”

Bradburn arrived at the VA with a car full of DVD players, irons, ironong boards, universal remotes and a microwave. He says he could not have thought a better organziation to donate to.

“If you contribute to a large organization, you never know where the money is going to go. This way, I knew exactly where it was going and what it was going to be used for.”

The VA’s domiciliary houses at-risk veterans. Outside organizations are brought in to entertain those living at the facility with games and activities. However, those organizations have not been allowed in since the COVID-19 pandemic began due to health and safety concerns.

“We found it amazing that someone who already volunteers their time thought it would be a good thing to donate their proceeds to enhance the quality of life for our veterans,” Michael Carey, the Augusta VA’s Deputy Chief of Voluntary Services, said. “It is truly amazing.”

The VA accepts cash and non-cash contributions.