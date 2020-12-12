Aiken student gives back in lieu of gifts

Aiken, SC (WJBF)- With the official start of winter just more than a week away, an Aiken County middle school student is making sure that every student can stay warm.

Noah Cato just celebrated his 12th birthday. Instead of video games or new shoes, he asked his parents if he could give back to his community.

“We’re doing a coat drive to help the people in need. Just to give back to the community to tell the people we appreciate the things they have done for us,” he said.

Noah Cato’s mother, Keyatta Priester said she was surprised when Noah told her what he wanted to do.

“He said ‘Mom, I want to have a car show. I want to do something a little bit different for my birthday this year.’ And I thought he wanted to take a trip, because he said he wanted to go to the mountains. So I thought he wanted to take a trip or something,” said Priester. “So, I said ‘Ok, Noah, like what?’ And he said, ‘Well I want to have this car show and I want to raise money for the United Way of Aiken County and I want to be able to help some of the COVID folks.'”

Priester told Noah that a car show may be a bit ambitious and encouraged him to pray about it and talk to her again later. She said the next morning he surprised her with breakfast.

“And he greeted me at the door…he greeted me at the stairs when I came downstairs and said Mom, I thought about what you said last night. And he said instead of a car show, what do you think about us getting some coats for some kids?”

And that’s just what he did. He created Noah’s Way and placed collection boxes in various locations to collect the new and gently used coats.

His goal was to collect 200 coats, enough to donate 5 per school in Aiken County. As of Saturday morning, they had collected more than 300 coats.

Students from Midland Valley High School joined Noah and his family at Sam’s Club in Aiken, for a final day of collection. There was also a special guest.

“How many 12-year-olds do you know who, you ask them what do they want for their birthday and they say, I want to help others? That just show just what kind of individual he is. A young man with that kind of heart that wants to go and be a blessing to others,” said Michael Dean Perry, former NFL football player.

Noah’s family describes him as a shy boy with a big heart. They say they are very proud of him for thinking of others before himself.

Noah says he hopes to continue Noah’s Way because he worries about his peers who are less fortunate.

“It kinda makes me a little, like, worried because, you can can get sick by doing that. Just staying out in the cold without a jacket. So that just makes me kind of worried and I just wanted to give back,” said Noah.

The coats will be delivered to Langley Bath Clearwater Middle school this week where they will be sorted and wrapped before being gifted to students in need all over Aiken County before Christmas.