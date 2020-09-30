Aiken State of Our Community breakfast held in-person today

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – The Aiken Chamber of Commerce will have their first live event since March. The “State of Our Community” breakfast starts at 8:30 this morning.

Today is all about the City of Aiken’s financial state. City leaders believe that Aiken’s economy has a bright future.

The keynote speaker is Mayor Rick Osbon. He says Spring is a peak time for the city. Since the virus hit hard during that season, there are different benchmarks to compare the numbers to this year, but they’ve started projects to keep the economy. One of them set an example for the Southeast.

“We guaranteed quick micro loans to 54 businesses for example up to $10,000 with payment delayed for 6 months, while the federal government was still figuring out those PPP programs, which helped them make payroll and pay utilities,” says Osbon.

For the last 14 years the breakfast was held at the Convocation center, but with social distancing rules, they needed a big space. So, this year it’s at the Western Carolina Fairgrounds.

Tables will be 10 ft. a part with six people per table, but it’s capped at only 250 people. Masks are required for entrance and when you move around. There will be boxed breakfasts.

The Chamber of Commerce gave members a survey back in August asking about in-person events.

President & CEO of the Aiken Chamber of Commerce, David Jameson, says, “many of our members said that they wanted in-person events to begin. They needed the contacts and the business networking. They wanted to see people, and they wanted to be able to talk business again.”

The event is in the Exhibit Hall.