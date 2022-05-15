AIKEN, SC. (WJBF)- “I was thinking how our Aiken community could show our solidarity and support for these Ukrainian refugees.

Sarah Porcha-Konjikusic knew she had to help those fighting for their lives.

“Kept having the image that, I as a 15-year old, I get to go home after this and live my life. But, a 15-year old in Ukraine, they might not know what the next day will bring for them,” Porsha-Konjikusic said.

The Aiken walk for Ukraine was organized by the Aiken Scholars Academy student council and USC Aiken.

Students, parents, and others showed up to walk at least one mile.

“This is exactly what we mean when we talk about service with our students– it’s more than just volunteering and hours– it’s about seeing a problem and taking action to try to resolve that problem or support those who may be victims of the problem,” ASA Martha Messick.

Shirts were designed by the students to raise awareness and money for the International Rescue Committee “Crisis in Ukraine.”

“It’s wonderful to see these students who are being able to express their creativity in an area that they feel like they can make an impact,” USC Aiken Monica Martin said.

Messick said the future is in good hands knowing students and teens like these work toward a better tomorrow.

“We’re developing and students who care are willing to step up and do what it takes to help solve problems in the world.”

