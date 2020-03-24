Aiken Regional reports two positive cases of COVID-19

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – As of March 24, 2020 Aiken Regional Medical Centers has confirmed two positive cases of COVID-19 in Aiken County.
Both people received testing at the hospital and are self-quarantined at home.
There are more people being tested for COVID-19. The test results have not been received yet.
