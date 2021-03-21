Aiken private medical practices distribute 300 doses of Covid vaccine to local teachers

Aiken- The Kisner Foundation partnered with Liberty Doctors and Tiffany Pediatrics to distribute the Pfizer vaccine’s first doses.

“We’re putting shots in arms because that’s what saves lives,” said Dr. Hugh Durrence, a physician with Liberty Doctors.



It was all hands on deck Sunday afternoon in Aiken.



“We have volunteer nurses, we have an orthopedic surgeon out here vaccinating, we have third-year and fourth-year medical students out here vaccinating, but it takes about 35-40 people, and then there’s a lot of people behind the scenes,” said Dr. John Tiffany. He’s a physician with Tiffany Pediatrics and Liberty Doctors.

Sunday’s drive-through vaccination clinic was the first of its kind in Aiken.



“The goal is 60 people an hour which a person every minute, and we’ll be doing it for 5 hours, so that’s 300 people total,” said Dr. Tiffany.



The clinic was only open to people who fell into that Phase 1A and 1B group, including teachers in the area. Dr. Tiffany tells Channel 6 that the private practice is one of the few groups in the area to distribute the vaccine in such a mass quantity.



“Our group got together and about 19 physicians and 50 providers back in October and said we need to do this, we need to do this vaccination project for our teammates, our patients, and our community, so we committed, and we’ve been shooting ever since, said Dr. Durrence.

NewsChannel 6 was able to go behind the scenes of the vaccination clinic. That’s where we found two medical students trained to prep and distribute the vaccine.

Volunteers had to rock the vaccine back and forth ten times before injecting a saline solution inside and then rock back and forth for another ten times.

“There’s a huge sense of pride. I’m excited and just overwhelmed with gratitude and very humbled by the experience,” said Lissa Lara, the CEO of Liberty Doctors.

People who received their first dose today were given a date and time to come back and receive their second dose. The organizations are looking to open that second clinic to people who have not received their first dose.