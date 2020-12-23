Aiken physician documents vaccination experience

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Since the first shipments of Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine were distributed, videos of people getting vaccinated have taken over newscasts and social media. Vice President Mike Pence and President-Elect rolled up their sleeves to get their shots, hoping to instill confidence in the American public.

Behind the scenes, healthcare workers are getting vaccinated. It is offering them some hope that they can continue fighting on the front lines without fear of getting infected. Dr. Thomas McCullough, an internal medicine physician, knows what it is like to be on the front line all too well. He has been treating COVID-19 patients in his Aiken office and at nursing homes since the start of the pandemic. McCullough received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine last week.

“It was a fairly uneventful thing, just like a flu shot,” he explains.

McCullough realizes many people are still hesitant about receiving the vaccine when they are eligible. He is now taking to social media to share his experiences. McCullough sent out posts explaining how he felt hours and a day after getting his shot. He says his arm was sore, but the feeling faded after 24 hours.

People quickly responded to his posts, thanking him for sharing his journey and asking him questions about the vaccination process.

“I want to be transparent and show that this vaccine, in all likelihood, is very safe. The vaccine is what’s going to allow us to move forward as a community and society.”

The social media posts are McCullough’s way of reaching a wider audience. Hopefully, he can help save the lives of those he may not come in physical contact with.

“The numbers of deaths and illnesses that are out there are staggering. It shouldn’t take you getting sick to understand the importance of this.”

McCullough will continue to post on his social media accounts when he receives the second dose of the vaccine in a few weeks.