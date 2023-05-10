AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Natalie Bland has been a volleyball star, as well as a lacrosse player, at Aiken High School for the last 4 years but now she is being recognized for her hard work off the field as well. Natalie is a yearbook editor senior staff and has a 4.85 GPA. For her efforts Natalie has also been named this week’s Scholar Athlete.

Natalie was a 5-year letterman in Volleyball and led her team to a state title in 2022. She was also named All-State Senior and her Coach Jeremy Rinder says she is one of the most competitive and determined people he has ever coached. Coach Rinder talked about Natalie’s tenacity saying, “in upper state this past season she got hurt and refused to let me take her out of the game, so that really embodies that competitiveness.”

With her great grades and outstanding athletic ability, Natalie has received a full volleyball scholarship to Bellarmine University in Louisville, Kentucky. Congratulations to Natalie Bland and her entire family!