AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken Department of Public Safety, as well as fire crews are responding to a house fire.
The blaze broke out Friday morning at on Lamplight Street in Aiken.
According to our crew on the scene, no one was home or injured.
by: D.V. Wise
Posted:
Updated:
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken Department of Public Safety, as well as fire crews are responding to a house fire.
The blaze broke out Friday morning at on Lamplight Street in Aiken.
According to our crew on the scene, no one was home or injured.