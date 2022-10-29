AIKEN, SC. (WJBF)- People and horses shared the tracks Saturday morning at the 29th annual Aiken Fall Steeplechase.

Children, adults, and just about anyone came to enjoy the day with festivities like Trick-or Treating, Stick Horse Racing, costume contests and more.

We spoke to the Aiken Steeplechase President, Frank Mullins who said that this event is for family.

Families gathered under tents that surrounded the horse track ready for the main event. That is, the five different races that went on throughout the day.

Training Flat was the first race to begin the competitions at one in the afternoon. Other races like Maiden Claiming Hurdle, Ratings Handicap Hurdle, Filly and Mare Maiden Hurdle, and the Maiden Hurdle all came after.

Food trucks and vendors filled “The Village” where things like hat and costume contests took place, as well as live music.

The next steeplechase will be next spring, Marcha 25th, 2023.