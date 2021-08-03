Aiken Department of Public Safety hosting community kickball game

Aiken, SC (WJBF)- The relationship with law enforcement and community has been strained for the last few years. A national campaign aims to change that.

National Night out is a nationwide operative that brings law enforcement and community together under positive circumstances. It has been around since 1984.

People come together with law enforcement for fun activities like block parties, festivals, cookouts and in Aiken County– a kickball game.

“I think it’s vital to keep those interactions positive because on a day to day basis most of the time, when people have interactions with law enforcement, it’s during a trying time or a very difficult time in their life when those interactions aren’t always positive,” said Lt. Jennifer Hayes with the Aiken Department of Public Safety. “So, any time we can have just casual, positive, just day to day interactions to remind everybody that police officers are people too. They live in this community too.”

The 2021 National Night Out observance will be held tonight at 6:15pm at Perry Memorial Park in Aiken.

Lt. Hayes says anyone interested in bringing a smaller event with law enforcement should contact the Aiken Department of Public Safety for more information.