The Aiken Department of Public Safety is hiring officers. They have 8 openings right now.

They are also looking for an officer who will be dedicated to Aiken Intermediate School. A reminder– Aiken Intermediate was Aiken Middle and next year it will house just sixth grade.

The school system requested an officer for this new environment and public safety is looking to fill the position for next year.