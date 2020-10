Aiken, SC (WJBF)- Aiken County authorities are asking for help in locating a missing teenage boy.

13 year old Asher Alexander is approximately 5’2″ tall and 100 pounds. He is diagnosed with high function autism. He was last seen today around 1:50 pm near the 300 block of Burgees Drive in Aiken. He was wearing blue jean shorts, no shirt and no shoes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811.