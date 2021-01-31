Aiken County students gear up for county spelling bee

Aiken, SC (WJBF)- Spelling bees—known as a time-honored tradition at schools all over the country. Students compete in hopes of reaching the televised Scripps National Spelling Bee. In Aiken County, things are a little different this year.

For years, Aiken County self sponsored its spelling bee winners. This year, the district received an e-mail from a surprise sponsor.

“The Carolina Panthers. They are the sponsor of the Regional Spelling Bee,” said Mike Rosier, Director of Communications at ACPSD.

Rosier said spelling bee director, Christin Sosa-Gaston, got an email from Riley Fields of the Panthers Organization, saying they were going to sponsor Aiken County in the Scripps Spelling Bee as part of the organization’s community relations program.

“With their community efforts it was something that they felt really strongly about supporting.”

Sosa-Gaston said that while she is excited to have a sponsor, there is still a lot of work that goes into organizing a spelling bee–even at the local level.

“We need to make sure all of the schools are registered. And once all that is done, we’ll get the word list and the pronouncer’s guides,” explained Sosa-Gaston. “It takes a lot of organization because we have so many people and we want to make sure that it is done correctly so that the children get the best experience possible.”

Sosa-Gaston said an Aiken County student has gone to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in each of the last three years.

Students in Monday’s bee had to win three Spelling Bees to get to the county level. They start in a class bee, followed by a school bee. Then they go on to one of 6 area bees before advancing to County.

Katie Ellis is one of this year’s students competing in the county bee. She said she hadn’t studied much for the previous bees, but now she is taking it seriously.

“I am studying like a lot harder than I was. I am..like a lot harder than I was,” laughed Ellis.

Students are given word lists to prepare before the competition. Ellis said the first few contests we no big deal, but now she is feeling the pressure.

“I mean, I just keep telling myself, you’ve got this, it’s fine.”

She said her family, teachers and classmates have all been very supportive and are excited for her.

“You know, they say, like, good job, good job. They’re really excited for me to just go on to the district spelling bee.”

Sosa-Gaston says she is proud of all of the competitors and all of their hard work.

It takes a lot of work, a lot of effort, a lot of strength to be able to get through this,” said Sosa-Gaston. “And they learn an awful lot about how to present themselves with poise.”

The Aiken County Spelling Bee will be held on Monday at 7 PM the Amentum Center for the Performing Arts in Aiken.

Seating will be limited, but the School District will be live streaming the event.

The winners will go on to the Regional Spelling be in Charlotte at the Bank of America Stadium on March 20th.

