Aiken County students first day of in-person and virtual school

North Augusta, SC (WJBF) – Aiken County students will be logging on or walking the hallways this morning for their first day of school. This will be the first time for in-person learning since schools closed in March.

They already had K-8th grade take leap days in the past weeks to prepare them for the school year. Aiken County Schools feels confident in their policies.

Policies include the hybrid model. Half of the students start in person on Monday, while the other half learn online until Wednesday. Fridays are virtual for all students.

ACPSD Superintendent, King Laurence, says, “so, whether they come to school in Aiken iNNovate and they’re going to be in front of a computer interacting with their teachers, or that they are going to be in person in that school, it is so important for this to be a positive experience not only for the students, but for their families.”

Masks are required and social distancing will be in place.

The response to a positive COVID test is something Aiken County Schools will keep a close eye on. They watched how schools in our region handled it and found the best fit for them.

If a kid or staff member tests positive, Aiken County schools will follow CDC and South Carolina’s D-HEC guidelines.

They’ll contact trace, send a letter home to the parents whose kids may be impacted, and clean the potentially infected area.

“Generally speaking, masks should be worn all the time, especially if they are moving from in one place to another,” says Superintendent Laurence. “There are a few exceptions to that. We certainly have some religious exemptions. We certainly have some health exemptions, but those are things that need to be documented.”

At the end of the first semester is when you’ll have the option to switch your student’s schedule.