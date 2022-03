AIKEN, South Carolina (WJBF) — An Aiken County student will be advancing to the Scripps National Spelling Bee tournament.

Kaitlyn Toole, a fifth-grade student at Byrd Elementary School, won the Carolina Panthers South Carolina Regional Spelling Bee, and she will be advancing to the national tournament.

Pictures taken by James Nix / Carolina Panthers

Kaitlyn was the runner-up at the 2022 Aiken County Scripps Spelling Bee Finals.

The Carolina Panthers South Carolina Regional Spelling Bee is presented by Bank of America.