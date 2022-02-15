Aiken County Sheriff’s Office searching for stolen car, 6-year-old boy found safe

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – UPDATE – 6-year-old Kashous Gordon has been located. He is safe and unharmed. Deputies are still searching for the vehicle and the suspect.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a a stolen vehicle with a 6-year-old boy inside.

31-year-old Raheem Laquan Devoe stole a black 2019 Kia Optima, 4 doors with GA Licence Plate CRR9108 from 5412 Jefferson Davis Hwy around 8:13 pm.

Devoe is 5’11”, approximately 270 lbs, has black hair and brown eyes.

The stolen vehicle had 6-year-old Kashous Gordon inside. Gordon is a Black male, wearing a black hoodie, brown pants and black shoes. Kashous was seated in the backseat when the car was stolen.

Devoe is presumed to be armed with a handgun and is not related to 6-year-old Kashous Gordon.

