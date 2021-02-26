Aiken County Sheriff’s Office investigating after body found near side of the road in Trenton

TRENTON, SC ( WJBF) — Friends of 68-year-old Tommy Hoover remember him as a kind a generous man who would never hurt anyone.

” He was pleasant, kind and caring. He was a nice person to know,” Sandra Rose said.

Those friends posted on social media that he was missing, worried after he didn’t show up for work and they didn’t hear from him for days



” This was truly not his personality to not let us know where he was and he what was wrong with him,” Rose said.

A week later investigators found his body by a pile of trash on the side of the road near Katie Lane and Wiggins Way in Trenton. They believe it may have been there for days



“We’re all hoping that the people who were involved — and we believe there’s more than one, will be brought to justice,” Rose said.

Friends said they believe someone may have been taking advantage of Hoover. They said money was withdrawn from his banking account.

” He was too kind to so many people that some people needed it and some people took advantage of it,” Rose said.

Investigators are waiting on the results of a toxicology report before releasing a cause of death in the case.