Aiken County School Board votes to postpone five day a week school for elementary

Aiken, SC (WJBF)- The Aiken County school Board held a special called meeting Friday night.

The meeting was held to discuss whether or not Elementary school students attending school with the Hybrid model would go back to school 5 days a week on September 21st.

The Back-to-School Advisory committee began the meeting with a presentation to the board. They presented data from DHEC, the American Academy of Pediatrics and Aiken County Schools on recent COVID-19 trends. With that data in mind they made the recommendation to the board not to return to school five days a week in September, but to wait until November second.

Bert Postell is the Executive Director for High Schools and on the advisory committee.

“It’s a heavy decision and we like to be able to make that recommendation. And of course it’s the board and Mr. Laurence who have to act on it,” he said.

The board agreed with the committee’s recommendation to push back five days a week school, but not to wait until November. Instead they voted unanimously to revisit the topic next month.

“I think the concern was, ultimately, that if we wait until that far out we may not have enough time for the schools to adjust for the second nine weeks. So by changing our looking date to earlier in October, if we’re going to be able to change by then, we’ll be able to let the schools know and the parents know in time,” said Jason Crane, Aiken County School Board District 2.

The board will meet again at a special called meeting on October 6th to hear from the committee again and revisit when to send those students back to school full time.