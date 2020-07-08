Aiken County school board hold special session to discuss school opening.

Aiken, SC (WJBF)- The new school year is quickly approaching and in Aiken County the school board is still trying to decide what that looks like.

The Back to School task force in Aiken County presented their suggestions on students safe return to school in August to the school board. This is ahead of the regular School Board meeting on July 14th.

The task force, headed by Dr. Phyllis Gamble suggested two options for back to school. A hybrid of face to face and virtual instruction and a completely virtual option.

“So pretty much we came up with phases. They are not meant to be consecutive. They are like what I like to call legos, that we can pul them out as use them as needed,” said Dr. Gamble.

There are four phases and they will be put in play depending on the current number of cases..

“So if the disease increases or as cases increase we can go from a less face to face and more virtual. Or opposite, we can go more face to face, less virtual,” said Dr. Gamble.

At this point the plans are not set in stone. The school board has twenty days from the start of school to finalize their plans. To read more in depth information about the drafted plan, you can go to the district website.

