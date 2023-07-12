AIKEN, SC – The Aiken County Parks and Recreation Department teamed up with Aiken High to host a lacrosse clinic for local kids this week to teach them more about the game. With over 50 kids in attendance between Tuesday and Wednesday’s events, the Parks and Rec Department is pleased with the turnout and plans to put on more events in the future.

The event was organized by Jeff Mayberry as a way to help kids learn about less popular sports. “I just enjoy seeing them come out and not be playing on Nintendos,” says Mayberry “trying new sports besides the traditional baseball, basketball, football.”

The kids that participated ranged in age from 5-14 and they were taught by the Aiken High Lacrosse Head Coach as well as some star players. With so much interest in growing the sport Mayberry says he hopes to do more event like this one. “We’d like to have several more camps maybe in August,” says Mayberry “but the ultimate goal is to have a league.”

If you are interested in learning more about upcoming lacrosse clinics or leagues in the Aiken area, check out the Parks and Rec Facebook page or call the department.