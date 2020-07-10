Aiken county parents have mixed reactions to proposed back to school plan

Aiken County (WJBF)- The Aiken County School Board met July 7th to hear the Back To school Task Force’s plan for returning to school in the fall. Many parents have concerns about whether the plan will work.

The proposed plan allows for either a completely virtual learning experience or a hybrid of face to face and virtual learning. Some parents want to see completely traditional school come back in the fall, while others say that they will be keeping their kids at home.

Erin Ziegler has kids in Aiken County schools. She said one of her main concerns is how working families are going to find child care with a potential ever changing school schedule.

“Now as a working parent in a working family home, it’s going to be difficult. They said from the get go, out the punch that it was going to…whtever decision they make, is not going to make everybody happy,” Ziegler said.

Michele Padgett is a stay at home mom who was unable to go on camera. She said she does not feel comfortable sending her kid to school while the pandemic is still on going.

She says “”I don’t feel like the decisions to reopen (even in phases) is with the children, faculty, or staff in mind! Social distancing is next to impossible for especially smaller children. And I think with our numbers continuing to rise, opening schools with any in-person contact right now is incredibly dangerous! I’m not willing to take the chance with my daughter!”

Another parent who is also a nurse says that she believes it is important for the mental health of her child to attend in person school.

“My son needs to go to school for multiple reasons. He’s young and he needs to be exposed to other germs and other bacteria because he’s building up an immunity system that he’s going to need for his life,” said Begin.

The plan will not be finalized until the next school board meeting on July 14th at 6 PM. It will be live streamed on the districts website and a limited number of people will be allowed to attend in person.