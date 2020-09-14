Aiken County parents concerned about equal opportunity education

Aiken, SC (WJBF)- Aiken County students went back to school two weeks ago and some parents are concerned about whether all students are getting the same quality education.

Some Aiken County parents are saying that the hybrid model is not what they expected.

“It’s frustrating as a parent, because my child is in two days so she goes to school Monday and Tuesday and then she gets a packet for the rest of the week. For one it’s not a full packet. It’s not a full day of instruction,” said Melanie Turner, an Aiken County parent.

Those parents also say they believed when they registered their children for school, they would be receiving two days of virtual instruction as well as the two days of face to face learning.

Some are concerned that students who are using the hybrid model will not get an equal education compared to students attending all virtual school or elementary students once they go back in person five days a week.

“I think the way it’s set up, for lack of terms, I guess, is unequal educational opportunities. Because it’s not a level playing field,” said Tonya Tillman, another an Aiken County parent.

The Superintendent of Aiken County schools says that it all balances out.

“We do the two face to face days which teachers and parents have both told me that they have been able to accomplish a lot more so far in those two days than they normally would have. Because they are able to focus on priority standards. They’ve got a smaller group of students. And they can provide more individualized attention and move through the curriculum a lot faster,” explained Superintendent King Laurence.

The board will meet on October 6th to revisit when to send Elementary students back to school full time.